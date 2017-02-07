sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,71 Euro		-0,783
-1,29 %
WKN: 887771 ISIN: FR0000131104 Ticker-Symbol: BNP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,54
59,93
08:54
59,25
59,75
08:52
07.02.2017 | 07:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BNP Paribas CEO Interview - Full Year 2016 Results (Video)

PARIS, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BNP Paribas, one of Europe's largest banks, reports 2016 full year results. CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé comments on the Group's results.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/bnpp-full-year-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Full year 2016 highlights

- Domestic Markets

- International Retail Banking

- Personal Finance

- Savings & Insurance Businesses

- Corporate & Institutional Banking

- 2014-2016 plan: strategic priorities

- 2014-2016 plan: financial targets

- New 2020 plan: highlights

- New 2020 plan: levers

- New 2020 plan: financial targets

About BNP Paribas:

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 74 countries, with more than 189,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the leader in consumer lending. BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.


© 2017 PR Newswire