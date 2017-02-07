Global Bidding in Relation to Public Business Entities for General and Special Planning of Horinger New District

HOHHOT, China, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in central Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, Horinger New District is a major development zone under national planning for functional areas. With a gross planning area of 496 square kilometers, this zone is comprised of 6 counties in Hohhot, which includes 11 towns and 3 sub-districts. According to local natural features, resources and environmental carrying capacities, land use planning, urban and rural planning and structuring, and industrial development orientation, Horinger New District (Inner Mongolia) will practice the planning philosophy of "integrating industrial development into urban development, creating a livable and business-friendly environment, maintaining systems for environmental protection, and pursuing leapfrog development". By capitalizing on the general land use planning and the general urban planning in Hohhot, this new district advances new industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and modernized and ecofriendly husbandry; drives the synergic development of production, living, and ecological conditions; and builds the development structure encompassing "a core, two wings, and six clusters".

The Party Committee and Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region prepare various planning requirements for promoting the planning and construction of Horinger New District at a higher level under greater standards. In accordance with such requirements, Horinger New District proposes global bidding in relation to public business entities for general and special planning. Interested bidding participants are welcome to make inquiries and tender their bids. Such bidding participants are required to have a Class-A Qualification for urban planning (or equivalent qualifications in the case of foreign public planning institutions) and a proven track record of new national district planning or similar work.

Effective period for bidding: January 23, 2017 - February 28, 2017

Contact: Guo Juying

Tel: 0471-3168277 15247188000

Fax: 0471-3168242

E-mail: 15247188000@163.com

Address: Administration Committee of Shengle Modern Service Industry Cluster,

Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China

Postal code: 011500