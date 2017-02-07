Axfood's Best year - Again

STOCKHOLM, Feb 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter summary

Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 11,116 m (10,791), an increase of 3.0%.

- Retail sales for Group-owned stores increased by 2.5%.

- Like-for-like sales for Group-owned stores increased by 1.3%.

(448), corresponding to an operating margin of 3.6% (4.2%). Profit after financial items was SEK 399 m (441).

(441). Net profit was SEK 307 m (341), and earnings per share were SEK 1.46 (1.63).

(341), and earnings per share were (1.63). In December Axfood made a public cash offer to the shareholders of Matse Holding AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North.

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.00 per share (5.00, plus an extra dividend of 4.00).

per share (5.00, plus an extra dividend of 4.00). Axfood is focusing on growth and new investments, and the forecast is an operating profit in 2017 to be level with the outcome for 2016.

Summary full-year 2016

Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 43,355 m (41,247), an increase of 5.1%.

- Retail sales for Group-owned stores increased by 4.0%.

- Like-for-like sales for Group-owned stores increased by 2.0%.

(1,760), corresponding to an operating margin of 4.4% (4.3%). Profit after financial items was SEK 1,894 m (1,749).

(1,749). Net profit was SEK 1,473 m (1,361), and earnings per share were SEK 7.02 (6.48).

Significant events after the balance sheet date

On 25 January 2017 Axfood executed its offer to the shareholders of Matse Holding AB (publ), as all conditions were fulfilled.

The information herein is such that Axfood AB (publ) is required to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person listed here, at 7:30 a.m. (CET) on 7 February 2017.

