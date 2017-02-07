ANNUAL REPORT 2016 FOR PANDORA A/S
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613647
BrancheKonsumgüter
AktienmarktOMX Copenhagen 20
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:16
|Pandora A/S: PANDORA LAUNCHES DKK 1.8 BILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME
|The Board of Directors of PANDORA has decided to launch a share buyback
programme, under which PANDORA expects to buy back own shares to a maximum
consideration of DKK 1.8 billion in the period 7...
|07:52
|Pandora A/S: PANDORA RECORDS 21% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2016 AND INCREASES EBITDA MARGIN TO 39.1%
|• Group revenue in 2016 was DKK 20,281 million, an increase of 21% (24%
increase in local currency), compared with 2015, and in line with financial
guidance:
• Americas increased by 5%...
|07:52
|Pandora A/S: ANNUAL REPORT 2016 FOR PANDORA A/S
ANNUAL REPORT 2016 FOR PANDORA A/S
|Mo
|BRIEF-Pandora takes over African distribution
|Mo
|Pandora A/S: PANDORA TAKES OVER DISTRIBUTION IN AFRICAN MARKETS
|As part of PANDORA's strategy to increase control of the PANDORA brand, the
Company today announces that it has made an agreement with Scandinavian Brand
House (SBH) to acquire its PANDORA store network...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PANDORA A/S
|119,57
|-1,19 %