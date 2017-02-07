Statoil: Statoil ASA: Information relating to the dividend issue for third quarter 2016

Key information relating to the dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) to be carried out by Statoil ASA (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) in relation to payment of dividend for third quarter 2016.

Date on which the terms and conditions of the dividend issue were announced: 7 February 2017

Last day including right: 17 February at New York Stock Exchange, 21 February 2017 at Oslo Boers (Oslo Stock Exchange)

Ex-date: 21 February at New York Stock Exchange, 22 February 2017 at Oslo Boers

Record Date: 23 February 2017

Date of approval: 6 February 2017

Maximum number of new shares: 160,000,000

Subscription price: For shareholders on Oslo Boers the subscription price shall be set to the volume-weighted average share price on Oslo Boers of the last two trading days of the subscription period for the dividend issue, with a deduction for a discount of 5%. For ADR-holders under the ADR program in the US, the subscription price shall be equal to the subscription price for the shareholders on Oslo Boers converted into USD based on an average of the Central Bank of Norway's USD exchange rate over the last two trading days of the subscription period.

Will the rights be listed: No

Other information:

The subscription period shall commence on or about 13 March 2017. The subscription period shall be at least 10 business days for ordinary shareholders.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

