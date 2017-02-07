

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) and London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) on Tuesday said they have decided to formally submit the divestment of LCH.Clearnet SA by LCH.Clearnet Group Limited as a remedy to the European Commission. This is in order to address anti-trust concerns raised by the European Commission in relation to the merger of Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange.



The move follows the announcements by Deutsche Boerse on September 28, 2016 and January 3, 2017.



The companies noted that following today's expiry of the time limit for the submission of remedy proposals under the EU Merger Regulation, the European Commission will consult market participants on the remedy proposed by Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX