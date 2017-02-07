

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, is scheduled to release its consumer confidence index for January in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the yen, it rose against the euro.



As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0645 against the euro, 1.2393 against the pound, 0.9955 against the U.S. dollar and 112.41 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX