

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German reinsurer Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported that its fourth-quarter of 2016 preliminary profit declined to 0.5 billion euros from the previous year's 0.7 billion euros.



Operating result for the quarter decreased to 0.8 billion euros from 1.4 billion euros last year. The lower technical result and the costs of the ERGO Strategy Programme were partly offset by gratifying investment and currency translation results.



Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will rise to 8.60 euros per share compared to 8.25 euros per share paid last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX