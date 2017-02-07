FPGA based compression algorithm enables transmission of stunning 4K60 4:4:4 HDR video over standard 1 Gigabit Ethernet with no latency

Crestron, a global leader in control and automation technology, announced that it is leveraging intoPIX ultra-low latency JPEG 2000 technology in its next generation DigitalMedia NVX Series architecture, a revolutionary network based AV distribution system. Crestron will debut the DigitalMedia NVX Series at stand C24, Hall 2, at ISE 2017 in Amsterdam, Feb. 7 10. The intoPIX FPGA based compression algorithm plays a key role in enabling the DigitalMedia NVX Series to deliver a visually lossless 4K60 4:4:4 HDR video experience within a standard 1 Gigabit Ethernet network with no latency an industry first.

"Our ultra-low-latency JPEG 2000 IP-core reaching 10 milliseconds outperforms most currently deployed solutions in terms of latency, image quality, and resolution," said Gael Rouvroy, intoPIX CEO and Director of Technology. "We're thrilled that Crestron is incorporating it in their groundbreaking new DigitalMedia NVX Series products."

"intoPIX's JPEG 2000 ultra-low-latency technology is integral to the ability of the DigitalMedia NVX Series to transmit 4K60 4:4:4 HDR video with the full capabilities of a standard 1 Gigabit Ethernet network, and with no latency. It represents a dramatic leap forward in the transport of high-performance video over IP networks," said Steve Samson, Executive Director, Business Development at Creston.

Visitors to Integrated Systems Europe this week in Amsterdam, can learn more by visiting Crestron stand C24, Hall 2.

About Crestron

At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform.

Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.

About IntoPIX

intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image processing, and security solutions to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and software tools that enable leading edge TICO and JPEG2000 compression, security, and video over IP and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers, and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

