nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, is demoing its Bank Operating System today at FinovateEurope, marking the company's formal European debut. In just seven minutes, nCino will establish how more than 130 financial institutions are leveraging its end-to-end, cloud-based software to increase efficiency, transparency and customer engagement across the entire loan and deposit process.

nCino's Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce.com platform, combines traditionally disparate systems, such as customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination, workflow, enterprise content management, business processing and instant reporting all in one secure, cloud-based environment.

Though the platform solves for all business lines commercial banking to treasury management to retail nCino focuses today's presentation on optimizing the small business loan to be most profitable. Here are the highlights of what attendees can expect to see:

Easy loan application, via any device, accompanied by an automated decision based on the bank's own credit policies and risk thresholds;

An automated bank counter offer (versus a firm decline) when requested amount exceeds auto decision thresholds, with the banker able to continue the origination process within nCino;

Applicant uploading of the requested documents via secure online portal, with the ability to also monitor loan status, see next steps and communicate directly with the banker; and

Capturing applicant financials for the loan file and generating a full credit memo to ultimately approve applicant from any device almost immediately. Built in OCR automation and artificial intelligence eliminates any data re-keying.

Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate, commented, "FinovateEurope continues to grow and establish a reputation for spotlighting innovations for tomorrow's banker. We are especially excited to have a company like nCino demo to this audience, knowing the success it's had with financial institutions in the U.S. and the interest it's receiving across European markets. nCino's platform is what progressive banks are looking for: a way to simplify internal systems and processes while creating the best customer experience."

Because loans are fulfilled more quickly and efficiently via nCino's technology, reducing transaction time and overhead costs, they're also made more profitable, ultimately contributing to a financial institution's bottom line.

"Loan decisions aren't always cut and dry. nCino is solving for those more complicated cases in a way that keeps the loan moving forward, without significant time from underwriting," said Trisha Price, nCino's executive vice president of product development and engineering. "nCino's Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions to expedite the customer's access to funding without compromising the integrity of the loan process. In this way, bankers can respond to mounting regulatory, competitive and consumer pressures while maintaining a strong portfolio with high quality credit worthiness."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

