PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC), a cross-disciplinary biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daphne Zohar, PureTech Health's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Leerink Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 2:00pm EST.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at http://puretechhealth.com/investors.php under the Reports and Presentations tab.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health (PureTech Health plc, PRTC.L) is a cross-disciplinary biopharmaceutical company creating 21st century medicines that modulate the adaptive human systems. Our therapies target the immune, nervous, and gastro-intestinal systems by addressing the underlying pathophysiology of disease from a systems perspective rather than through a single receptor or pathway. We have multiple human proof-of-concept studies and pivotal or registration studies expected to read out in the next two years. PureTech Health's rich and growing research and development pipeline has been developed in collaboration with some of the world's leading scientific experts who, along with PureTech's experienced team and board, analyze more than 650 scientific discoveries per year to identify and advance only the opportunities we believe hold the most promise for patients. This team and process place PureTech Health on the cutting edge of ground-breaking science and technological innovation and leads the Company between and beyond existing disciplines. For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the company's future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

