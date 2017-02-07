STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC - Company Update

PR Newswire
London, February 6
Strategic Equity Capital plc
7 February 2017
Company update
The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") announces that it has been informed by its manager, GVQ Investment Management Limited ("GVQIM"), that Stuart Widdowson, the Company's lead portfolio manager, has tendered his resignation.
Jeff Harris of GVQIM, who has worked with Stuart since 2014, will assume responsibility for the portfolio management of the Company.
