sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.02.2017 | 08:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC - Company Update

PR Newswire
London, February 6

Strategic Equity Capital plc

7 February 2017

Company update

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") announces that it has been informed by its manager, GVQ Investment Management Limited ("GVQIM"), that Stuart Widdowson, the Company's lead portfolio manager, has tendered his resignation.

Jeff Harris of GVQIM, who has worked with Stuart since 2014, will assume responsibility for the portfolio management of the Company.

Enquiries:

Richard Hills (Chairman)0131 538 1400
PATAC Limited (Secretary)0131 538 1400
GVQ Investment Management Limited
Jamie Seaton
Theresa Russell
Canaccord Genuity Limited020 7523 8000
Andrew Zychowski
Lucy Lewis

© 2017 PR Newswire