FIRSTGROUP PLC - Trading Statement

FIRSTGROUP PLC

THIRD QUARTER 2016/17 TRADING UPDATE

FirstGroup plc (the 'Group'), a leading transport operator in the UK and North America, today reports the following update on trading for the period to the end of December 2016.

Summary:

Trend of overall trading and expectations for the full year unchanged

Reported Group revenue increased by 12.8% in the third quarter, benefiting from favourable currency translation. Group revenue in constant currency was flat, with growth in North America offset by previously announced rail franchise changes and First Bus trading



Increase/(decrease) vs comparable period, in constant currency Q3

2016/17 YTD

2016/17 First Student revenue +1.0% +0.5% First Transit revenue +5.5% +4.0% Greyhound like-for-like revenue +1.2% (2.5)% First Bus like-for-like passenger revenue (0.6)% (1.1)% First Rail like-for-like passenger revenue +1.1% +0.8%

Commenting on today's announcement, FirstGroup Chief Executive Tim O'Toole said:

"Our overall trading performance continues to support our expectation of good progress for the current year. Our substantial North American operations are delivering encouraging performances and are benefiting from currency tailwinds, but we continue to experience tough trading conditions for our First Bus and First Rail operations in what remains an uncertain UK macroeconomic environment. We remain focused on disciplined execution to deliver significantly increased cash generation for the full year."

Divisional update on the third quarter:

In First Student we continue to benefit from our ongoing pricing strategy, aiming to generate appropriate returns from a more focused book of contracts. Although the strong US employment market continued to cause driver shortages in some areas, we have responded with improved recruitment processes and marketing. With solid execution since the successful school start-up, we are well positioned to achieve our targeted margin progression for the year.

First Transit's revenue performance in the third quarter benefited from organic growth and the commencement of new business, including the successful mobilisation of our first US commuter rail contract in Denton, Texas. In the period First Transit continued actions to recover the cost increases incurred in certain contracts in the first half.

Improving Greyhound volumes resulted in like-for-like revenue growth of 1.2% in the third quarter, benefiting from higher fuel prices than the comparable period last year and the continued development of our algorithmic pricing and yield management systems.

Industry-wide market conditions continue to be challenging for First Bus, with mixed Christmas trading for the UK high street and ongoing congestion issues in several local markets. Like-for-like passenger revenues decreased by 0.6% in the third quarter, a modest improvement on the first half. We continue to focus on cost efficiencies including ongoing depot consolidation to improve margins, while investing in our customer offering through smarter ticketing and real-time passenger information.

In First Rail third quarter like-for-like passenger revenue growth of 1.1% continued to reflect the moderating growth rates seen across the industry. The impact of the slowdown for GWR has been exacerbated by the volume of infrastructure upgrade work taking place on the network; TPE revenue performance continues to be above the industry average year to date. We continue to work closely with Transport for London and others to assist those affected by the tragic Tramlink incident which occurred in November 2016, and to support the ongoing investigations.

We were delighted that Hull Trains was named Rail Operator of the Year at the recent National Transport Awards. We recently announced the formation of two joint ventures with Trenitalia UK to participate in the East Midlands and West Coast Partnership rail franchise competitions.

In the third quarter the Group repaid $50m of private placement notes from cash balances.

Investor information

The Group is scheduled to announce results for the year to 31 March 2017 on Thursday 1 June 2017.

The Group is scheduled to announce results for the year to 31 March 2017 on Thursday 1 June 2017.

Notes

Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures for the 'third quarter' include the results of the rail business for the twelve weeks to 7 January 2017 and the results of all the other businesses for the three months to 24 December 2016, with growth compared to the comparable period in the prior year. References to 'like-for-like' revenue adjust for changes in the composition of the divisional portfolio, holiday timing, severe weather, business acquisitions or disposals, industrial action, other significant one-off events and other factors that distort the period-on-period trends in our passenger revenue businesses. No account is taken of foreign exchange translation effects in the descriptions of divisional performances and outlook.

