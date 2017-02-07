Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 ALPHA), a French biopharmaceutical company developing an advanced portfolio of products in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that company management will present a corporate overview at the 2017 BIO CEO Investor Conference.

The presentation will take place as follows:

Date : Monday, February 13 th , 2017

: Monday, February 13 , 2017 Time: 10:00 am ET (4:00 pm CET)

10:00 am ET (4:00 pm CET) Venue: The Waldorf Astoria in New York, New York.

If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during this event, please send an email to Sarah McCabe at sarah@sternir.com

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext focuses on neurodegenerative diseases and has two lead products in clinical development: PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at low dose. These PLEODRUG offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety, and intellectual property including several composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Alternext Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

