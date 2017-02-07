Yara International ASA: Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2016

Yara International ASA fourth quarter 2016 results will be released on Thursday 9 February 2017. The results will be available at www.yara.com (http://www.yara.com/) from 08:00 CET.



The results will be presented at 09:30 CET by President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether and CFO Torgeir Kvidal at Yara headquarters in Drammensveien 131, Oslo. The presentation will be held in English, and will be webcast at www.yara.com (http://www.yara.com/).



If you would like to attend the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to ir@yara.com (mailto:ir@yara.com) by 8 February 2017.



There will also be a conference call at 14:00 CET the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara's management.



Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/55274346 (http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/55274346)





1. Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID.

2. Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email the day prior to the event.

3. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive Operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.





A replay of the conference call will be available from 9 February 16:00 until 23 March 16:00 CET. Please use the Dial-in Numbers listed below and Conference ID 55274346:

Norway: 80016534

UK FreeCall: 08009531533

USA: 1(866)247 4222

International: 44(0)1452 55 0000



About Yara

Yara's knowledge, products and solutions grow farmers', distributors' and industrial customers' businesses profitably and responsibly, while protecting the earth's resources, food and environment.



Our fertilizers, crop nutrition programs and technologies increase yields, improve product quality and reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices. Our industrial and environmental solutions improve air quality by reducing emissions from industry and transportation, and serve as key ingredients in the production of a wide range of goods. We foster a culture that promotes the safety of our employees, contractors and societies.



Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, today Yara has a worldwide presence with more than 16,000 employees and sales to more than 150 countries.

www.yara.com (http://www.yara.com)



