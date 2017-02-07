Publicis Groupe: Publicis Groupe appoints Laurent Carozzi Chief Performance Officer

February 7, 2017 - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces the appointment of Laurent Carozzi as Chief Performance Officer. He joins the Group Finance Department, under the leadership of Jean-Michel Etienne, Executive Vice President - CFO. He will be in charge of Groupe Financial Planning & Analysis, Accounting, the organization Master Data Financial Systems, and Corporate Holding Control. He will also follow up and support the integration processes on the financial aspect linked to the "Power Of One" project deployment, per country and per solution. Finally, he will be tasked with specifics performance & productivity projects.

Laurent Carozzi has spent the last 12 years at the Lagardere Group. He took on the role of Investors Relations Director, before being appointed as Head of Group Financial Control. Since 2011, he has been focusing on the restructuring of the Sports & Entertainment business unit, as CFO and member of the Executive Committee, reporting directly to Arnaud Lagardere. He was also in charge of IT and Legal, as well as Head of the Sports Club Business Unit.

Prior to this experience, he worked in the banking environment, as a "consulting engineer" in the Industry Research department of the Credit Lyonnais between 1992 and 1995, then in London as Head of Media Research first on the sell-side with Paribas, then on the buy-side at Indocam, and finally again on the sell-side at HSBC.

Jean-Michel Etienne commented: "I am pleased to welcome Laurent to the team at Publicis Groupe, where his talent and expertise in financial control will be a great asset to support the financial aspects of The Power of One."

