The growth in Brazil's net metering segment continues, and PV installations under the program have already grown to over 60 MW. This includes more than 200 systems totaling around 2.5 MW installed in the last two weeks.

Brazil's National Electrical Energy Agency (ANEEL) estimates that there are currently 7,853 renewable energy installations under net metering, with 7,761 of these corresponding to solar ...

