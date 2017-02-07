Vantaa, Finland, 2017-02-07 08:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 February 2017 at 9.15 am Finnish time (EET)



Cramo Plc's Board resolved to launch new plan period in One Cramo Share Plan



The Board of Directors of Cramo Plc has resolved to launch a new plan period 2017-2018 in the One Cramo Share Plan established in 2012. The details of the new plan period will mainly be conformed to follow the previous years' particulars.



A total of 662 Cramo employees have become shareholders in Cramo through the One Cramo Share Plan since its initiation.



The new plan period will last for 15 months and it will begin on 1 October 2017 and end on 31 December 2018. The maximum savings amount per participant during one month is 5 per cent of gross salary and the minimum is 2 per cent. Each participant will receive one free matching share for every two acquired savings shares. Matching shares will be delivered to a participant if the participant holds the acquired shares from the plan period until the end of the designated holding period, 15 May 2021, and if his or her employment has not been terminated before this date for reasons related to the employee. The total amount of all savings during the commencing plan period may not exceed 4 million euros.



An employee will participate in the plan for one plan period at a time. Shares will be acquired with the accrued savings at the market price quarterly, after the publication dates of the Cramo interim results, commencing in February 2018. Any dividends paid on purchased shares as well as on matching shares during the ongoing and commencing plan periods will automatically be reinvested into additional shares on the following purchase date. These shares will have an equal right to matching shares.



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson President and CEO



Further information:



Mr Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO, tel: +358 10 661 10



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Principal media www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fifteen countries and in about 320 depots. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup