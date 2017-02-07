sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.02.2017 | 08:24
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

JM - Year-end Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increased number of housing starts and improved profitability

  • According to segment reporting revenue increased to SEK 15,752m (14,447) and operating profit increased to SEK 2,011m (1,590). The operating margin increased to 12.8 percent (11.0)
  • Restated in accordance with IFRIC 15, revenue increased to SEK 15,291m (13,939) and operating profit increased to SEK 1,931m (1,499). This restatement is attributable to JM International and had a negative effect on earnings of SEK -80m (-91)
  • Profit before tax increased to SEK 1,871m (1,427). Profit after tax increased to SEK 1,478m (1,085)
  • Return on equity for the past twelve months increased to 31.2 percent (23.7). Earnings per share during the year increased to SEK 20.40 (14.50)
  • Consolidated cash flow including net investment in properties was SEK 1,957m (-230)
  • The number of residential units sold increased to 3,843 (3,770) and housing starts increased to 4,187 (3,731)
  • Surplus value of development properties was SEK 7.0bn (4.2)
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 9.50 (8.25) for 2016, as well as renewed buy-back authorization.

For additional information, please contact:

Claes Magnus Åkesson,
CFO,
Tel: +46 (0)8 782 89 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/jm/r/year-end-report-2016,c2181482

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1261/2181482/624493.pdf

170207_Year-end Report 2016


© 2017 PR Newswire