JM - Year-end Report 2016

Increased number of housing starts and improved profitability
- According to segment reporting revenue increased to SEK 15,752m (14,447) and operating profit increased to SEK 2,011m (1,590). The operating margin increased to 12.8 percent (11.0)
- Restated in accordance with IFRIC 15, revenue increased to SEK 15,291m (13,939) and operating profit increased to SEK 1,931m (1,499). This restatement is attributable to JM International and had a negative effect on earnings of SEK -80m (-91)
- Profit before tax increased to SEK 1,871m (1,427). Profit after tax increased to SEK 1,478m (1,085)
- Return on equity for the past twelve months increased to 31.2 percent (23.7). Earnings per share during the year increased to SEK 20.40 (14.50)
- Consolidated cash flow including net investment in properties was SEK 1,957m (-230)
- The number of residential units sold increased to 3,843 (3,770) and housing starts increased to 4,187 (3,731)
- Surplus value of development properties was SEK 7.0bn (4.2)
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 9.50 (8.25) for 2016, as well as renewed buy-back authorization.
