JM - Year-end Report 2016

Increased number of housing starts and improved profitability

According to segment reporting revenue increased to SEK 15,752m (14,447) and operating profit increased to SEK 2,011m (1,590). The operating margin increased to 12.8 percent (11.0)

Restated in accordance with IFRIC 15, revenue increased to SEK 15,291m (13,939) and operating profit increased to SEK 1,931m (1,499). This restatement is attributable to JM International and had a negative effect on earnings of SEK -80m (-91)

Profit before tax increased to SEK 1,871m (1,427). Profit after tax increased to SEK 1,478m (1,085)

Return on equity for the past twelve months increased to 31.2 percent (23.7). Earnings per share during the year increased to SEK 20.40 (14.50)

Consolidated cash flow including net investment in properties was SEK 1,957m (-230)

The number of residential units sold increased to 3,843 (3,770) and housing starts increased to 4,187 (3,731)

Surplus value of development properties was SEK 7.0bn (4.2)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 9.50 (8.25) for 2016, as well as renewed buy-back authorization.

