NANOBIOTIX: NANOBIOTIX appoints senior executive from pharmaceutical industry, as Chief Operating Officer

Nanobiotix appoints senior executive from pharmaceutical industry, as Chief Operating Officer

Oncology industry veteran to oversee operations and product commercialization



Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, February 7, 2017 - NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer, announced today the appointment of Alain Dostie, a senior executive from the pharmaceutical industry, as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Dostie will lead Nanobiotix's operations, including development, manufacturing, market access and sales, for the Company's lead product NBTXR3, which could obtain a CE Mark approval in 2017. Previously, Mr. Dostie was the Oncology General Manager at Novartis Germany. He joins Nanobiotix with over 25 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in market access and oncology.

Laurent Levy, CEO of Nanobiotix, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Alain to the Nanobiotix team as our company takes major strides to enter a new phase in its development. His experience and values make Alain the perfect person to join the team to play this crucial role."

Mr. Dostie added, "Nanobiotix is at the tipping point of its value creation with the coming first Phase II/III interim readout and a potential first market approval this year. The unique, unrivaled and broadly applicable technology developed by Nanobiotix, along with the strong and enthusiastic team, attracted me to the Company. I am very excited to join the Company at such an important time and contribute to its long-term success."

Prior to joining Nanobiotix, Mr. Dostie served as the Oncology General Manager at Novartis Pharma GmbH in Germany, where he managed a team of several hundred of people and was responsible for more than $1 billion in sales. Previously, he served within the Novartis group as Oncology General Manager Canada and Oncology Business Unit Head in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. He also served as Executive Marketing Director and National Sales Director positions in oncology at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada, Inc., Government Affairs Manager at Merck Frosst Canada, Inc. and various positions within Bayer Canada Inc. and Millipore Canada during his early career. Mr. Dostie earned his Bachelor of Science in human kinetics from the University of Guelph, in Ontario, Canada.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com (http://www.nanobiotix.com)

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer. The Company's first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to provide a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotix's Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region. The Company has filed in August 2016 for market approval (CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United States.

Contact

Nanobiotix



Sarah Gaubert

Director, Communication & Public Affairs

+33 (0)1 40 26 07 55

sarah.gaubert@nanobiotix.com (mailto:sarah.gaubert@nanobiotix.com) /

contact@nanobiotix.com (mailto:contact@nanobiotix.com)











Noel Kurdi

Director, Investor Relations

+1 (646) 241-4400

noel.kurdi@nanobiotix.com (mailto:noel.kurdi@nanobiotix.com) / investors@nanobiotix.com (mailto:investors@nanobiotix.com) Media relations



France - Springbok Consultants

Marina Rosoff

+33 (0)6 71 58 00 34

marina@springbok.fr (mailto:marina@springbok.fr)



United States - RooneyPartners

Marion Janic

+1 (212) 223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com (mailto:mjanic@rooneyco.com)

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the update of the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.16-0732-A01 on December 27, 2016 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country.

At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

