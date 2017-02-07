Nobia AB - Proposals on Board of Directors and Auditors to 2017 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Feb 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Nomination Committee proposes that George Adams and Jill Little be elected new Board members.

"Nobia's single most important market is the UK, which represents almost half of Nobia's net sales. We are therefore very pleased to propose two Board members with extensive experience from this kitchen market," says the Chairman of the Nomination Committee Viveca Ax:son Johnson.

George Adams has over 20 years in the European Home Improvement Industry, and is a previous President of the European DIY Retailers Association (EDRA). He has held senior positions at Kingfisher, one of the leading home improvement companies in the UK with brands including B&Q and Screwfix. During his 16 years at Kingfisher, George Adams led B&Q to UK market leadership in kitchens on a volume basis, and was instrumental in the reinvention of Screwfix. He is currently a Director of ScS Plc, the furniture and flooring retailer, and Chairman of an on-line power tools and fixings retailer, FFX Tools.

Jill Little has held senior positions at the John Lewis Partnership, which has about 400 stores in the UK under the John Lewis and Waitrose brands, for twelve years. She has served as Strategy and International Director and as Business Development Director for the John Lewis Partnership. For the last five years Jill Little has been working for one of the UK's largest retail Groups, El Corte Ingles, building and leading the execution of their company strategy. Today she is the Senior Non Executive Director for Shaftesbury PLC, a central London property company and a Non Executive Director of the UK-based premium lifestyle brand retail company Joules PLC. In addition, Jill Little advises the National Trust, a leading UK charity that works to preserve and protect historic places and spaces.

The Nomination Committee also proposes the re-election of Tomas Billing, Morten Falkenberg, Lilian Fossum Biner, Nora Foerisdal Larssen, Stefan Jacobsson, Christina Ståhl and Ricard Wennerklint. The Nomination Committee proposes that Tomas Billing be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Fredrik Palmstierna, who has been a Nobia Board member since 2006, and Thore Ohlsson, who has been a Nobia Board member since 2007, have both declined re-election at the 2017 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee proposes the election of accounting firm Deloitte AB to serve until the conclusion of the 2018 Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee's complete proposal will be presented in the notice of the Annual General Meeting, which will be published on 7 March.

For further information:

Chairman of the Nomination Committee,

Viveca Ax:son Johnson,

Tel +46 (0)8 788-50-00

Nobia develops and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands in Europe, including Magnet in the UK; HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita and Marbodal in Scandinavia; Petra and A la Carte in Finland; as well as ewe, Intuo and FM in Austria. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 6,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 13 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. Website: www.nobia.com

This information is information thatNobia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 7 February 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nobia-ab/r/proposals-on-board-of-directors-and-auditors-to-2017-annual-general-meeting,c2180780

The following files are available for download: