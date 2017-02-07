

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased in December from a year ago, as imports rose and exports fell, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 530 million in December from EUR 262 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports declined 5.0 percent year-over-year in December, while imports grew by 1.0 percent.



Shipments to EU member states dipped 8.0 percent in December, while those to non-EU countries remained at the level of the previous year, the agency said.



For the whole year 2016, total trade balance ended in deficit of EUR 2.9 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 613 million in 2015. Exports dropped 4.0 percent, while imports remained flat.



