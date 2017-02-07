FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 7 February 2017



STUK (Finland's Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority) notes in its decision on the Loviisa nuclear power plant's periodic safety assessment, published on 6 February 2017, that continued operation of the Loviisa nuclear power plant is safe and meets the requirements set by legislation.



In 2007, the Loviisa power plant's operating licenses were extended to 2027 (for unit one) and 2030 (for unit two) on the condition that a periodic safety assessment of the plants be performed every ten years. STUK requires that two periodic safety assessments of the Loviisa power plant are performed during the license period.



Fortum submitted the first periodic safety assessment materials for STUK's approval within the required timetable, i.e. by the end of 2015. In practice, the assessment is a massive set of reports and documents regarding the nuclear power plant's safety status, the possible targets of development, and the maintaining of the safety. The scope of the periodic safety assessment corresponds to the assessment performed in conjunction with the renewal of an operating license. In addition to the documents submitted by the company, STUK has performed various inspections at the power plant.



"The Loviisa power plant has produced electricity with nuclear power for nearly forty years. During this time, safety and availability have been continuously developed with new technical improvements and by continuously investing in know-how and in the development of the safety culture," says Deputy Director Thomas Buddas, responsible for nuclear safety at the Loviisa power plant.



"The most extensive modernisation programme in the Loviisa power plant's history is currently under way and will ensure safe and reliable electricity production to the end of the existing operating licenses. The safety improvements included in the programme will be implemented at both plant units in 2016-2018, and STUK is monitoring and overseeing the progress of the projects as part of continuous monitoring," Buddas continues.



Nuclear plants' periodic safety assessments in Finland and at Loviisa power plant Renewal of a nuclear power plant's operating license requires a thorough assessment of safety. If the operating license is granted for a period longer than 10 years, STUK will conduct a periodic safety assessment during the operating license period. The scope of the safety assessment corresponds to the assessment performed in conjunction with a renewal of the operating license. The assessments review the condition of the plant, and especially the impact of ageing on the plant and its equipment and structures. Additionally, the conditions of the organisation for the continued safe operation of the plant are assessed.



A condition of the operating licenses granted to the Loviisa power plant in 2007 is that two periodic safety assessments are carried out during the license period. The first of them was submitted for STUK's approval at the end of 2015, and the second one will be submitted by the end of 2023.



Loviisa power plant In 2016, the load factor at Fortum's fully-owned Loviisa nuclear power plant was 91.1%. On an international scale, the load factor was among the best in the world for pressurised water reactor power plants. The plant produced a total of 8.33 terawatt hours, which is approximately 13% of Finland's total electricity production. The Loviisa power plant employs approximately 500 Fortum employees and 100 permanent contractors. In 2016, Fortum invested EUR 100 million into the Loviisa nuclear power plant.



