Neste Oyj: Neste renames its Oil Retail business area Marketing & Services

7 February 2017

Neste renames its Oil Retail business area Marketing & Services

Neste Corporation's Oil Retail business area will from now on be called Marketing & Services. The business area will include the same business operations as the Oil Retail business area did. Marketing & Services is one of Neste Corporation's three reporting segments, and it made a comparable operating profit of EUR 90 million in 2016.



The reason for renaming the business area is the increased importance of solutions and services in the Marketing & Services business area. As a rule, the new name will be used in its English form.





Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com/en (http://neste.com/en)

