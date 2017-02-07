Johanna Clason, Group Treasurer, to Leave Nordax

STOCKHOLM, Feb 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Johanna Clason will retain her responsibilities as Group Treasurer until she leaves the company - in the beginning of June 2017 at the latest. A search for her successor will be initiated.

"Johanna has contributed positively to Nordax success since she joined the Company in 2011 including the diversification of our funding structure. I wish her all the best with future challenges", says Morten Falch, CEO of Nordax.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46-705-290-800

E-mail: andreas.frid@nordax.com

About Nordax

Nordax is a leading niche bank in Northern Europe providing personal loans and deposit accounts to more than 100,000 customers in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Germany. Nordax employs about 200 people, all workÂing in its office in Stockholm. The underwriting process is Nordax's core competency; it is thorough, sound and data driven. Nordax's customers are financially stable individuals. The typical customer is 49 years old and has an income above the national average. As of September 30, 2016 lending to the general public amounted to SEK 12.5 billion and deposits amounted to SEK 7.2 billion. Nordax has been supervised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority since 2004 and deposits are covered by the Swedish deposit guarantee scheme. Read more on www.nordaxgroup.com. For more information about Nordax's customer offerings, read more on each country's web site: www.nordax.se, www.nordax.no, www.nordax.fiand www.nordax.de.

This information is information that Nordax Bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.25 CET on 7 February 2017.



