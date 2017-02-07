Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 7.2.2017 at 9.50



Componenta will postpone the publishing of the Financial Statements Release and the Financial Statements for 2016 and the planned time of the Annual General Meeting, because the review relating to the impacts of the restructuring proceedings to the Financial Statements is still pending.



Financial Statements Release for the year 2016 will be published on 30 March 2017. Annual Report for the year 2016 including Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors will be published on 7 April 2017.



Componenta's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, 5 May 2017. Componenta's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.



Earlier in its release concerning financial reporting in 2017 Componenta announced on 25 November 2016 that it will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2016 on 20 February 2017 and the Annual Report including the Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors on 17 March 2017 at the latest. The Annual General Meeting was originally planned to be held on 7 April 2017.



Helsinki, 7 February 2017



COMPONENTA CORPORATION



Harri Suutari President and CEO



For further information, please contact:



Harri Suutari President and CEO tel. +358 10 403 2200



Marko Karppinen CFO tel. +358 10 403 2101



Componenta is a metal sector company with international operations and production plants located in Finland, Turkey and Sweden. The net sales of Componenta were EUR 495 million in 2015 and its share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The Group employs approx. 3,500 people. Componenta specializes in supplying cast and machined components and total solutions made of them to its global customers, who are manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment.