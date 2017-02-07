CloudMargin Announces Further Senior Hire with New Chief Technology Officer

New CTO to lead global product and technology advances

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CloudMargin, the multi-award winning creator of the world's first web-based collateral and margin management solution, today announced it is continuing its rapid expansion in London with the appointment of Filipe Rodriquez as the firm's new Chief Technology Officer.

Industry veteran Rodriguez will be based in the firm's London headquarters, where he will lead the global technology advances for the FinTech firm, reporting directly to Steve Husk, CEO of CloudMargin.

Rodriguez joins CloudMargin with more than 15 years of experience in development and technology innovation across various business sectors.

Husk said:"Collateral Management is now a key function within financial firms as they attempt to navigate through an industry saturated in uncertainty. I have no doubt that Filipe's knowledge and extensive experience will have a positive impact on CloudMargin's continued product and technological innovation, as increased regulatory constraints upon market participants demand the need for highly automated, robust market solutions."

Rodriguez said:"I am honoured to serve as CTO for CloudMargin and extremely excited to be a part of the company's journey. The collateral management tool has made it possible for firms of any size to easily access and afford sophisticated technology that has become ever more important in this global regulatory environment. I look forward to building further upon the firm's strong technological foundation as we seek to leverage this software that has captured the attention of the financial services industry."

Rodriguez has developed innovative web applications for the London Symphony Orchestra as well as global applications for major corporations including DHL, the world's leading logistics company, Bacardi Limited and healthcare pioneer Roche. He also led several development teams at ASOS.com to deliver high-impact customer experience changes and generate revenue across the business.

Most recently, Rodriguez led the tech team at WeSwap into rapid expansion and introduced a wide range of improvements in processes and delivery life cycle.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned eight different industry awards since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally - including exchanges, brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms and insurance companies - meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

