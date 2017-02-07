SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- PayScale, Inc. -- the leading provider of compensation data and software -- released survey results today, Tuesday, 2/7, that show West Coast workers have significantly more freedom to dress casually than their East Coast counterparts. View the infographic here: https://infogr.am/5f828927-4325-43fb-bdee-0d10cba67faf

Yet, even though 45 million Americans have at least one tattoo and 36% of these are in the 18-25 year-old age group, according to PayScale's survey results, anything from facial hair to piercings are discouraged, either formally or informally, by a high percentage of respondents' workplaces.

81% discourage facial piercings (eyes, nose, labret, etc.)

68% discourage unusual ear piercings (gauges, orbital, conch, etc.)

64% discourage visible tattoos

64% discourage unconventional hair coloring





Learn more about what "dressing for success" on the job really means today from where you live to the industry or job you're in to the personal appearance choices you make, PayScale's data released today showcases workplace dress code trends in 2017.

