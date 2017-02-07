Thomas B. Cueni has taken up office as Director General of IFPMA on February 1, representing the interests of the research-based biopharmaceutical industry at a global level.

Thomas Cueni is highly respected across the biopharmaceutical sector, having served for many years as Secretary General of Interpharma, the association of pharmaceutical research companies in Switzerland. He has been closely associated with IFPMA throughout his tenure at Interpharma as a member of the Council of the IFPMA. He has also been instrumental in shaping policy and advocating with European Institutions on behalf of EFPIA.

"Thomas has extensive experience in the research-based biopharmaceutical industry and a deep understanding of what is needed to support the continued discovery and development of important life-saving and life-enhancing medicines and vaccines. I look forward to working closely with Thomas in advocating for sustainable health policies that foster innovation and ensure patient access to these important advances" said Ian Read, President, IFPMA and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.

In his new role, Thomas Cueni will lead the IFPMA team in engaging with global organizations such as the WHO, WIPO, WTO, and the OECD, as well as governments and civil society organizations, to acknowledge the value of pharmaceutical innovation as well as working together to improve access to medicines and vaccines. Thomas Cueni said "I am honored to lead IFPMA at this pivotal moment in global health. The Sustainable Development Goals provide a robust framework for progress and the biopharmaceutical innovation is already making a major contribution to achieve Universal Health Coverage. We look forward to collaborating with partners in Geneva and around the world to help broaden access to life-saving medicines and vaccines that the industry discovers and develops".

Last month, at the World Economic Forum, Thomas Cueni joined the launch of the Access Accelerated, a first of its kind collaboration to improve care for chronic diseases across low and lower-income countries involving more than 20 biopharmaceutical companies and associations together with partners such as the World Bank and the Union of International Cancer Control. "Our work to date, including over 300 health partnerships working together with governments and NGOs (see IFPMA Health Partnerships Directory) can guide us in striving to find solutions where new problems arise," explained Thomas Cueni. Adding, "In the last 12 months alone, the research-based pharmaceutical industry has committed to support efforts related to antimicrobial resistance, and chronic diseases as well as epidemic preparedness".

Prior to his distinguished career representing the pharmaceutical industry, Thomas Cueni worked as a journalist, inter alia as London correspondent for the "Basler Zeitung" and "Der Bund". He also served as a Swiss career diplomat with postings in Paris (OECD) and Vienna (IAEA, UNIDO). He studied at the University of Basel, the London School of Economics, and the Geneva Graduate Institute for International Studies, and has Master degrees in economics (University of Basel) and politics (LSE).

