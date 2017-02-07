Phonak Audéo B-R Wins Prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2017

STAEFA, Switzerland, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Phonak, the leading provider of the most complete product portfolio of hearing instruments and wireless communication solutions, today announced that its Audéo' B-R rechargeable hearing aid has been recognized for outstanding product design with the iF DESIGN AWARD, one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world.

Audéo B-R was the first ever hearing aid to feature a built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery providing 24 hours* of hearing. The fast 30-minute charging option gives six hours of immediate use. Audéo B-R was selected from over 5,500 entries to receive the coveted seal of design excellence in the category of product by an high-profile jury made up of independent experts from all over the world.

"It's a great honor to receive the iF DESIGN AWARD recognition," said Thomas Lang, Senior Vice President Phonak Marketing. "The award underlines our efforts to pair the highest standards in hearing performance, ease of use and innovation with outstanding design to help people with hearing loss live better lives."

Among these features the iF jury honored the smart charging options the Audéo B-R comes with. The power pack provides power for seven full charges for two hearing aids, perfect for short trips where no power source is available. In addition, Phonak offers a compact mini charger giving users full flexibility.

Research[1] revealed that rechargeable batteries and rechargeable hearing aids are top of the list of features that hearing aid users are seeking. In response to this insight and based on years of research, development and intensive testing, Phonak Audéo B-R opens a new era to those affected by hearing loss.

For more information on Phonak's latest lithium-ion rechargeable hearing aids, please visit

https://www.phonakpro.com/com/en/products/hearing-aids/audeo-b/overview-audeo-b.html or https://www.phonakpro.com/com/en/about-phonak/technologies/rechargeable-technology.html

About Phonak

In 2017, Phonak, a member of the Sonova group, proudly celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Headquartered near Zurich, Switzerland, Phonak was born in 1947 from a passion and dedication to take on the most difficult hearing challenges. Seventy years later, this passion remains.

As the industry's leading provider, we offer the broadest portfolio of life-changing hearing solutions. From pediatric to profound hearing loss, we remain committed to creating hearing solutions that change people's lives to thrive socially and emotionally. We believe in changing lives and creating a world where 'Life is on' for everyone.

At Phonak, we believe that hearing well is essential to living life to the fullest.

For 70 years, we've remained true to our mission by pioneering hearing solutions that change people's lives to thrive socially and emotionally. Life is on.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since over 60 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concepts. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition Hamburg.

*Expected results when fully charged, and up to 80 minutes wireless streaming time.

Media Relations Phonak



Katharina-Viktoria Drexler

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +41-58-928-33-26

Email: katharina.drexler@sonova.com





--------------------------------------------------

[1] Marketrak 2015, asked of non-owners only (n=2099) - multiple responses allowed