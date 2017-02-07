Detego Releases Practice-oriented Guide for Efficient Omni-channel Retailing

GRAZ, Switzerland and LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Detego, a market leader in real-time business intelligence for the fashion retail industry, is releasing its latest whitepaper, "Omni-Channel Fashion Retail", providing a checklist for the fundamentals of efficient omni-channel retailing. It is focused on how retailers can meet customers' expectations regarding omni-channel services such as "Availability Check" in stores, "Click & Collect", "Ship-from-Store", "Return-to-Store" and "Instore Ordering" in an efficient way in order to provide an optimum shopping experience across all channels.

With this practice-oriented guide, Detego responds to the request of many fashion retailers for specific recommendations and actions to take according to the different stages of omni-channel development the companies are currently operating on. In the implementation of omni-channel services, Detego distinguishes between four development stages: the orientation-, the start-, the expansion- and the stability-stage. At each stage, processes, systems and data accuracy are at different levels, which makes the realisation of omni-channel services in lower development stages more difficult.

"In practice, we constantly see that the right basis for omni-channel services is still missing. Therefore, it is not surprising that expectations of a consistent positive customer experience are simply not met. In order to reliably offer services like Click & Collect or Return-to-Store, complete article transparency in real-time across all channels is crucial, not to mention needing the appropriate processes, in-store technologies and involvement of the sales personnel as well," says Uwe Hennig, CEO at Detego. "We offer fashion retailers a free maturity check which helps identify the current stage of omni-channel development and provides recommendations for the next steps to take."

The publication is available in English and German language and can be downloaded for free on the Detego website http://www.detego.com/en/insights/download-center.html