REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Research* by a broad group of institutions and companies including Oculus, Nokia Bell Labs and Valve has unanimously concluded that low network latency is essential for the performance of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), 360 Degree Video and compute intensive IoT applications like self-driving cars. These requirements are driving the need for evolution in cloud computing to deliver these applications at scale. In response, Qwilt today unveiled its vision for the Open Edge Cloud -- a new model of content and application delivery to both consumers and enterprise workers that addresses requirements for both low latency and massive scale.

"The edge cloud and edge computing will play a vital role in application and content delivery across both fixed and mobile networks around the world," said Monica Paolini, Principal Analyst at Senza Fili. "This distributed layer of shared compute infrastructure in last mile networks, at home and at work, is the final element in the new architecture for application delivery."

Edge computing is a distributed information technology (IT) architecture in which client data is processed at the periphery of the network, as close to the originating source as possible. The edge cloud is a platform of applications leveraging standard compute and storage infrastructure that is massively distributed and deployed deep in the Internet Service Provider (ISP) networks, and in many cases, in the home, the enterprise or in a vehicle. It enables ISPs to address low latency application requirements for new applications and experiences.

The Case for the Service Provider Edge Cloud

Rigorous independent studies completed by Oculus, Nokia Bell Labs and Valve all confirm that extremely low latency is mandatory for the success of AR and VR. In one of the studies conducted by Nokia Bell Labs*, the maximum tolerable network delay for some applications is 10ms or less. These latency sensitive applications include VR Gaming, AR non-gaming and cloud-assisted self-driving cars. The study concludes that these applications can only achieve optimum performance in the service provider edge cloud. In comparison, screen-to-brain propagation has a latency of 80ms and the blink of a human eye takes 150ms.

The service provider edge cloud includes a suite of Open APIs that enable rapid content delivery resource allocation while leveraging the reach and scale in the service provider last-mile network. Five essential attributes of the service provider edge cloud include:

1. Based on Common Compute and Storage: The edge cloud is a layer of common off the shelf (COTS) compute and storage resources enabling content delivery from the closest possible location to consumers. Edge cloud applications run on this common compute layer in software that is cloud managed, elastic and resilient.

2. Massively Distributed and Shared: The edge cloud is a massively distributed infrastructure that enables apps and content to be streamed from a distance of a few miles to a few feet from consumers, thus reducing latency and improving response times for future applications.

3. Accessible to Publishers via an Open API: Publishers and CDNs can make use of the edge cloud by unlocking new content delivery capabilities that only in-network distance can deliver. To capture this opportunity an open and comprehensive set of interfaces is required.

4. Matches Resources to Application and Content Delivery Demands: Some applications like video (especially 4K) require significant bandwidth and storage. Others, like gaming and VR, require split second response time for in-game actions, but little storage. The edge cloud has the intelligence and agility to understand application needs and assign resources accordingly.

5. Extends, Augments and Complements Centralized Cloud: The centralized cloud plays a vital role. The edge cloud creates a new layer that can work alongside the centralized cloud and create a superior application and content delivery infrastructure.

"We are in a race to enable our Open Edge Cloud to keep up with growing consumer demand for streaming media. By partnering with service providers, we can satisfy publisher requirements for edge cloud resources that deliver the requisite scale and quality," said Alon Maor, CEO of Qwilt and Board Member of the Streaming Video Alliance. "In our role as an edge cloud enabler, we remain focused on innovating, leading and partnering to achieve our vision of helping to create a worldwide Open Edge Cloud for content and application delivery."

Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud Platform - Enabling Infrastructure for New Applications

As part of this vision, in a separate news release, Qwilt detailed the launch of its Open Edge Cloud platform, a next generation content and application delivery platform for service providers that enables high quality streaming experiences for consumers at massive scale.

Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud is fully cloud-managed and allows publishers to access the distributed delivery infrastructure through a single open API. Its software-based Open Edge Cloud delivery nodes provide best-in-class performance in terms of media delivery per rack unit of rack space consumed. Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud solution also incorporates architectural flexibility that allows placement of edge delivery nodes in the ISP network -- at the home, the enterprise and in other locations as required by the application. It can manage service provider content as well as third party publisher and CDN Over the Top (OTT) content.

*References

What VR could, should and almost certainly will be in two years

http://media.steampowered.com/apps/abrashblog/Abrash%20Dev%20Days%202014.pdf

Presence: Technical Requirements

http://dsky9.com/rift/presence-technical-requirements/

The Future X Network: A Bell Labs Perspective

https://www.bell-labs.com/our-research/future-x-book/

About Qwilt

Qwilt's unique Open Edge Cloud Platform and open caching software solutions help Internet Service Providers address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and the need for a low latency, high scale infrastructure to support future applications. Qwilt's cloud-managed open platform, running on commodity compute and storage infrastructure and deployed close to consumers, creates a massively distributed Open Edge Cloud that supports applications such as Open Caching, 4K live streaming, AR, VR, self-driving cars and IoT. This low latency Edge Cloud architecture enables a high-quality streaming experience for consumers on a massive scale. A growing number of the world's leading cable, telco and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud applications.

Qwilt is a Founding Member of the Streaming Video Alliance and a leader of the Open Caching industry movement. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disrupt-ive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at www.qwilt.com.

Connect with Qwilt

Read the blog: http://www.qwilt.com/blog/

Converse on Twitter: https://twitter.com/qwilt

Follow on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/qwilt

Visit on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Qwilt.Inc

Qwilt, QC, QN, Qwilt Open Edge Cloud are trademarks of Qwilt. All rights reserved. All other trademarks or trade names referenced here are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Pamela Njissang

510.984.1528

Email Contact



