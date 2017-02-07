Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-02-07 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN AND STAMFORD, CT - BTS, a world leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named to Training Industry's 2017 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies. Having received a record number of applications for the award this year, Training Industry's recognition speaks to the powerful impact of BTS' disruptive, context-based and experiential approach to leadership development. With their innovative Great Framework and expanded services in coaching and assessments, BTS continues to work at the forefront of leadership development and partner with clients on a wide variety of talent needs.



According to Training Industry, selection to this year's Top 20 Leadership Training Companies was based on the following criteria:



-- Thought leadership and influence within the training industry -- Industry recognition and innovation -- Breadth of programs and range of audiences served -- Delivery methods offered -- Company size and growth potential -- Quality and numbers of clients -- Geographic reach -- Experience serving the market



"We are excited and proud to have been named a Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry," said Jessica Parisi, President and CEO of BTS USA. "We've been continuously innovating and expanding our range of service offerings to help make strategy personal for leaders of all levels, and are honored to have this recognition as a testament to the power of our approach."



"The Top Leadership Training Companies list is one of our most anticipated," said Doug Harward, CEO, Training Industry, Inc. "As reflected by the 2017 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies, these companies have demonstrated tremendous innovation in the use of learning technologies to enhance the learner experience."



For more information, please contact:



Rommin Adl Executive Vice President P: +1 (203) 391-5223 E: rommin.adl@bts.com



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 34 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.



We serve a wide range of client needs, including:



-- Assessment centers for talent selection and development -- Strategy alignment and execution -- Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs -- On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com and Unilever.



BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.



For more information, please visit www.bts.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613589