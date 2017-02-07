Cargotec Corporation: New MacGregor service contracts offer customers guaranteed cost savings

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 7 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 10 AM (EET)

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has launched new, simplified planned service agreements that will save customers' money and reduce their maintenance administration burden.

"Market conditions have changed a great deal since we launched our MacGregor Onboard Care (MOC) planned maintenance concept in 2004," says John Carnall, Senior Vice President, Global Lifecycle Support, MacGregor. "There is an industry-wide shift towards new technologies and processes designed to increase efficiency and drive down operational costs. Our latest planned service arrangements have been developed to support these changes and provide simpler and even more cost-effective cover.

"Efficient ongoing service is key to operational success and we make this commitment with every equipment delivery," continues Mr Carnall. "The new service agreements are an extension of this commitment. They provide significant savings on spare parts pricing, fixed rates that make budgeting simple and predictable, and we shoulder the burden of maintenance administration.

"We constantly review market conditions and how to do the best for our customers. MOC has been a very successful venture; more than 1,800 vessels have equipment covered by a traditional MOC contract," he notes. "These new agreements build on customer feedback and our experience with MOC and will now replace our current MOC portfolio."

Ville Hallisto, Manager of Service Agreements says that this development in service provision will be able to support customers' equipment throughout its entire lifecycle, but in a much improved way. "We have simplified our documentation and clarified the cost-savings available to our customers."

The new service agreements, offered by the MacGregor Global Lifecycle Support, provide three levels of cover; inspection only, inspection and maintenance, and inspection, maintenance and repair.

Inspection agreement:

This provides a fixed-rate inspection schedule for between one and five years and includes all labour and travel costs. Spare parts required during the agreement will be supplied at a 10 percent discount. A full report including safety and critical action analysis will be provided following each inspection visit.

Standard agreement:

This includes a fixed-rate inspection and maintenance schedule for between one and five years. All travel, labour and consumable costs needed to carry out a fixed preventative maintenance programme are covered by this agreement. Spare parts required during the agreement will be supplied at a 10 percent discount. Crew training can also be included in the agreement. A full report including safety and critical action analysis will be provided following each inspection visit.

Comprehensive agreement:

This provides the highest level of cover. All costs of inspections, labour, travel, maintenance and repair are included at a fixed rate within the agreement period.

It includes all inspection and preventative maintenance schedules and the costs of all labour and travel required to carry out any repairs to the equipment covered by the agreement. Spare parts required during the agreement period will be supplied at a 10 percent discount. The duration of a comprehensive agreement is between three and five years.

All maintenance planning and service history, including past inspection reports, are used by MacGregor to plan and evaluate necessary service tasks and the condition of equipment.

Watch (https://youtu.be/l5BdQAVrmNg) this short film clip to see how MacGregor's new range of service agreements could help your business achieve its goals

(https://youtu.be/l5BdQAVrmNg)

