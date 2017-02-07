Addnode Group - Year-End Report 1 January - 31 December 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter summary, October - December 2016

Net sales increased to SEK 658.7 m (614.4), up 7 per cent

(614.4), up 7 per cent EBITA was SEK 63.4 m (69.5), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 9.6 per cent (11.3)

(69.5), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 9.6 per Operating profit was SEK 47.6 m (58.0), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.2 per cent (9.4)

(58.0), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.2 per Profit after tax was SEK 36.8 m (45.5)

(45.5) Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 1.21 (1.50)

(1.50) Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 72.9 m (98.0)

Twelve-month summary, January - September 2016

Net sales increased to SEK 2,195.0 m (1,900.8), up 15 per cent

(1,900.8), up 15 per cent EBITA increased to SEK 170.6 m (168.0), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 7.8 per cent (8.8)

(168.0), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 7.8 per Operating profit was SEK 113.7 m (126.0), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.2 per cent (6.6)

(126.0), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.2 per Profit after tax was SEK 82.3 m (95.5)

(95.5) Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 2.71 (3.18)

(3.18) Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 157.7 m (143.8)

Significant events during the third quarter, October - December 2016

Agreement with train manufacturer Stadler

Johan Andersson appointed as new President and CEO effective from 2017 AGM, and Staffan Hanstorp proposed as new Chairman of the Board

appointed as new President and CEO effective from 2017 AGM, and Staffan Hanstorp proposed as new Chairman of the Board Consolidation to three business areas

Acquisition of remaining shares in the company behind Kompanion

Additional acquisition credit facility of SEK 200 m secured

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

Framework agreement signed with Swedish Prosecution Authority with order value of SEK 80 m

Addnode Group has been moved up from the Small Cap to the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm

The Board of Directors proposes an unchanged dividend of SEK 2.25 (2.25) per share

This information is inside information that Addnode Group AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 February 7, 2017.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Hanstorp,

President and CEO Addnode Group AB

Tel: +46 (0)-73-377-24-30,

E-mail: staffan.hanstorp@addnodegroup.com

Johan Andersson,

CFO Addnode Group AB

Tel: +46 (0)-704-205-831,

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

