With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on February 7, 2017 it has received announcement from AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" shareholder, mandatory and final takeover bid announcer SIA "LNK (Latvijas Novitates Komplekss)" about takeover bid results.



SIA "LNK (Latvijas Novitates Komplekss)" informs that after takeover bid it will own 668 987 shares of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" that constitudes 100% of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" share capital and the total number of shares with voting rights.



Full announcement in Latvian attached.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius



