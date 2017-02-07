Fabege Issues Green Five Year Bond via SFF

NACKA, Sweden, Feb 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The bond expires on February 20, 2022, and has a spread of 3 months Stibor plus 135 bps. The bond will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List. Nordea has acted as Lead Manager in the transaction. Fabege has outstanding bonds totaling SEK 2,698m via SFF, of which 2,006m relates to Green bonds.

SFF is co-owned by Catena AB, Diös Fastigheter AB, Fabege AB, Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB and Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB. Additional information about SFF and the company's Green framework can be found on the website www.svenskfastighetsfinansiering.se

- We are pleased that the demand for Green bonds at longer maturities increases, says Åsa Lind, Head of Treasury at Fabege.

Fabege AB (publ)

More information is available from:

Åsa Bergström,

Vice President and CFO,

Phone +46(0)8-555-148-29, +46(0)70-666-13-80

Åsa Lind,

Head of Treasury,

Phone +46(0)8-555-148-08, +46(0)733-87-18-08

