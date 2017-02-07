

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 06-February-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,812,037.49 9.7912



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,842,157.77 13.9211



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 267,421.60 16.7139



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,617,839.73 15.3885



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 06/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 175000 USD 1,843,119.16 10.5321



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1475000 USD 15,535,181.10 10.5323



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 34,636,733.48 12.3482



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 275,316.05 13.1103



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,070,245.19 14.9476



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,124,458.62 15.0671



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,474,523.64 10.5316



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 66,002,813.43 15.715



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,192,180.97 17.0312



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,223,580.20 16.1661



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 280,001.63 13.3334



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 06/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 273,400.41 13.0191



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,157,817.08 13.9496



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,224,731.46 17.0102



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,117,314.54 15.0164



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 17,741,071.22 9.7478



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,180,782.41 16.8659



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 272,042.02 17.0026



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,259,696.65 17.0388



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 06/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 22,901,845.76 12.7232



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,213,924.93 17.3076



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,451,345.39 14.7885



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,503,660.59 10.0237



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,244,074.43 17.4222



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 94,636,873.69 14.6724



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,823,991.67 5.4628



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,332,431.98 18.2333



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,005,537.80 15.4698



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 889,495.92 13.6846



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,129.41 17.0706



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 279,875.06 17.4922



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,409,217.63 17.4832



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,312,125.03 19.3043



