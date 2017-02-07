Leading agencies meet robust criteria to join strategic certification programme

Visual IQ, a leading marketing intelligence software provider, today announced that chief agencies Havas Media Group, Mediacom, Maxus Italy, and fifty-five have become its first certified Alliance partners in Europe. Having met robust certification criteria, these partners are not only proficient on Visual IQ's marketing attribution platform, but are also able to extract the granular, intra-channel insights and recommendations needed to optimise their clients' media spend and help them achieve their business goals.

The Alliance programme is part of the Vision Certified Partner Programme, which provides formal accreditation to channel partners that demonstrate excellence in the implementation and use of Visual IQ's IQ Intelligence Suite of advanced marketing attribution software products. To achieve this certification, Alliance partners have completed introductory user-level training courses on Visual IQ's IQ Envoy and IQ Sage products, as well as its cost module. IQ Envoy and IQ Sage are Visual IQ's attribution and scenario planning products that calculate the quantitative impact that each marketing touchpoint has on desired KPIs and provide recommendations for optimisation. Its cost module, which enables cost data to be uploaded into the platform either manually or through automated feeds, ensures the efficiency of media buys can be accurately measured in order to implement the most effective optimisations. Alliance partners must also obtain the required number of "partner points," which are achieved by onboarding new clients to the Visual IQ platform, participating in joint case studies and activating Visual IQ's attributed TrueMetrics in market.

The first four Alliance partners in Europe to meet Visual IQ's certification criteria are Havas Media Group, an award-winning global, fully-integrated advertising company, specialising in marketing, design, digital and corporate communications; Mediacom, one of the world's leading media agencies and currently market leader in the UK, Germany, Austria and Norway; Maxus Italy, part of WPP and Group M's global network of leading media agencies; and fifty-five, a global data company that helps brands leverage data to inform smarter approaches to marketing.

"Driving adoption of multi-channel attribution across increasing numbers of stakeholders is a key focus for our agencies," explained James Olney, Senior Business Analyst, Havas Media Group. "Through Visual IQ's comprehensive training, we are able to make attribution knowledge and insights accessible to the entire agency group, including planners, traders, activation and search teams, and specialist data and analyst teams. The certification allows us to acknowledge the skillsets of our teams and showcase the quality of our people and services to clients."

"We know that multi-dimensional attribution is the most accurate way to measure digital, and Visual IQ's certification programme has provided our team with the practical skills needed to truly benefit from attribution insights, empowering us to improve the effectiveness of communications for our clients," explained Matthew Wragg, Head of Attribution at Mediacom. "We are excited to become one of the first of Visual IQ's certified agency partners and to help drive the adoption of attribution so it becomes part of our clients' everyday practice uncovering insights and informing optimisations that have a significant impact on performance."

Unlike traditional certification programmes that simply scratch the surface of onboarding and training, Visual IQ's programme provides channel partners with a detailed, in-depth view of the Visual IQ platform so they can manage the implementation and provide ongoing attribution management support on behalf of their clients.

"At fifty-five, we strive to be at the leading edge of advertising and marketing technology, which includes partnering with the best tech vendors to help our clients navigate the fast-moving adtech and martech landscape. We are proud to be one of Visual IQ's first certified Alliance partners. This highlights our company's ability to help clients manage attribution-related projects from inception to delivery and ultimately, improve their ROI," said Kim Tran, Head of Consulting at fifty-five. "The Visual IQ team was a great help throughout the training process, ensuring our team understands the fundamentals of the IQ Intelligence Suite and feels confident in leveraging the platform's features successfully when assisting our clients in their attribution challenges."

Visual IQ is the world's leading marketing intelligence software provider. Its IQ Intelligence Suite combines audience data with attributed measurement in a single platform, providing marketing and advertising performance insights based on audience segment and the inter- and intra-channel optimisation recommendations needed to drive business goals and maximise return. By offering media mix modeling, TV attribution and multi-touch attribution in a consolidated platform, Visual IQ is the only provider that delivers the comprehensive, audience-driven intelligence that brands and agencies need to optimise performance across their entire marketing and advertising mix.

Visual IQ was named a leader in cross channel attribution by a leading market research firm four times in a row, won The Drum's Digital Trading Award for Best Attribution Solution in 2015 and 2016, won the 2014 ASPY Award for Best Data or Analytics Solution, and was a finalist in the Digital Analytics Association Excellence Awards in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company is a member of the IAB in the US, UK, France and Italy, is a member of the Canadian Marketing Association, and sits on the IAB's Advertising Technology, Data, Public Policy and CFO councils and the Digital Analytics Association's Standards Committee.

