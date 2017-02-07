Global DevOps and Security Leaders Assemble to Showcase Collaborative DevSecOps Innovations and Solutions

SINGAPORE, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DevSecCon (http://www.devseccon.com), the world's leading DevSecOps conference is heading to Singapore for the first time on 23 February 2017, with a multitude of practitioners and leaders from the DevOps, Development and Security industry in attendance. This one-day conference is dedicated to DevSecOps - a new approach that strives to embed security controls and processes into the development and business workflows.

Francois Raynaud, founder of DevSecCon, explains the motivation behind the conference:"IT security has never been more important - and we all know that it will only get more critical, not less. With business pressures demanding quick release cycles for applications, security is too often managed as an afterthought, compressed into a reduced timeframe and vastly compromised as a result. But nobody should have to sacrifice security for speed of delivery. DevOps and Security practices can work together to ensure security is built into development continuously, without impacting critical deadlines and delaying release cycles."

With presentations and hands-on workshops from industry experts, attendees will receive thought-provoking insights about DevSecOps methodologies including topics like resilience, SSDLC, pipeline deployment, containers and IoT (Internet of Things).

DevSecCon is for Agile, DevOps and Security practitioners, Developers, Engineers, Analysts, IT Managers and CxOs alike: Professionals who want to challenge the status quo in their organisations and radically rethink their approach to secure development and delivery.

The Keynote address will be delivered by award-winning security innovator Shannon Lietz (DevSecOps Lead, Intuit), additional session highlights include:

William Henry (DevOps Strategy Lead, Red Hat Inc.) - "Securing the container DevOps pipeline"

Attendees will also have plenty of opportunities to exchange ideas with their peers during complimentary breakfast, lunch and networking drinks, and learn about the latest DevSecOps technologies and innovations from conference sponsors in the networking area.

DevSecCon Asia will take place at the Raffles City Convention Centre at 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore, 189560.

To book your tickets, please visit: http://www.devseccon.com/asia-2017/tickets

To view the full programme and line-up, please visit: http://www.devseccon.com/asia-2017/programme

About DevSecCon

DevSecCon hosts DevSecOps conferences in London and Singapore, bringing together DevOps and Security to make development and delivery more secure, without compromise.