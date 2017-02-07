MT Canvus-Connect Heralds New Era in Visual Collaboration

HELSINKI, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MultiTaction, leading provider of advanced data visualisation solutions, today announces a new era in visual collaboration. MT Canvus-Connect is real-time collaboration software that makes it possible for remote users to share, manipulate, draw and input information in real-time wherever they are based.

MT Canvus software is already unique in the way that it helps visualise big data and encourages collaborative working. It enables multiple sources such as video feeds, web-based applications and content from smart devices to run in parallel, which is why users include leading organisations such as IBM, Flex and Columbia University Medical School.

Pete Malcolm, Chief Executive Officer at MultiTaction said, "Once our corporate clients started to implement MT Canvus, they immediately started asking us for a solution that would allow them to link locations together. In preparation for our announcement today several clients have already started deploying MT Canvus globally. MT Canvus-Connect delivers on the promise I made to our customers."

MT Canvus-Connect extends this functionality by providing a platform that enables multiple remote locations to collaborate in real-time. MultiTaction is also the leading manufacturer of ultra responsive large touch display systems so the software solutions are all designed from the ground up to work well in touch enabled environments. This also lends itself to a unique design point which is the way that collaboration is managed. Unlike other collaboration systems that attempt to channel live video feeds across a network, the MultiTaction solution only ships touch or move data which means that the interaction is practically in real-time.

MT Canvus-Connect will operate in both Windows and Linux environments and can integrate with the latest meeting room technologies such as Microsoft Surface Hub and Cisco Spark.

Jonathan Priestley, SVP at MultiTaction said, "All large organisations share the same challenge, namely, how do you get colleagues to work in real-time together across geographic locations. Collaboration is about getting a better outcome by having the right people working together, ideally in the same room but now thanks to Canvus-Connect you can get close to that by working together in real-time."

