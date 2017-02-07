Lutron Simplifies the Connected Home at ISE 2017

AMSTERDAM, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Integration of Lutron's HomeWorks QS and GRAFIK RA 2 Systems With Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Sonos Creates a Great User Experience

This week at the 2017 Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) trade show, lighting control pioneer Lutron Electronics is showcasing the latest innovations for the integrated control of light, temperature, music and voice-assisted services in smart homes. Lutron announces that its HomeWorks QS and GRAFIK RA 2 systems now work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Sonos, securing its position as market-leader and provider of a user experience that exemplifies the future of the connected home.



Lutron is continuing to form alliances with best-in-class brands, integrating new technologies such as voice and audio control to make it easier than ever for customers to interact with, and control their connected homes, while enhancing peace of mind and improving the quality of life. Lutron's quality and innovation are showcased at ISE through three new alliances, which are all enabled through Lutron's Connect Bridge and App:

Amazon Alexa - Using an Alexa skill, customers in the UK and Germany with an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot device in their home can now enjoy hands-free, voice-activated control of lights, blinds and temperature through HomeWorks QS or GRAFIK RA 2 systems. Adding the simplicity of voice-activated scene and room control to Lutron systems is an ideal match for homeowners looking to use this popular new technology. Alexa-enabled devices are typically used where people spend most of their time, for instance the family room and kitchen. Apple HomeKit - Starting in March, the Lutron Connect Bridge, part of the HomeWorks QS and GRAFIK RA 2 systems, will support Apple HomeKit, enabling homeowners to control their Lutron systems using the Apple Home app, Siri, or third-party HomeKit apps on their iPhone or iPad. Homeowners can control lights in specific rooms or areas. For example, just before bed, tell Siri "turn the lights off" and the Bridge will turn off lights throughout the house. Unsure if the kitchen light is still on? Ask Siri to check and if so, turn it off. Sonos - Music lovers can now control their home's sights and sounds in a simple and personalised way with Sonos-endorsed integration with HomeWorks QS and GRAFIK RA 2, along with a new Pico RF remote control for audio. This gives consumers direct, one-touch control of any Sonos speaker alongside lights, blinds and temperature, when used with Lutron's smart home systems.

Where to Buy HomeWorks QS and GRAFIK RA 2

HomeWorks QS and GRAFIK RA 2 are available from authorized dealers throughout Europe. A Lutron Connect Bridge is required for integration with the Lutron systems and Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Sonos. The free Lutron Connect App is available for both Apple and Android smart devices.

Follow us on Twitter @Lutron_EU and search for us using the ISE2017 hashtag for live updates and interactions during and after ISE 2017. Visit Lutron booth at ISE 2017 (1-M125).

