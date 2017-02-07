

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as economic and political uncertainty gripped global markets. Given the worries about the political landscape in Europe and lingering uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's fiscal and trade policies, investors were apprehensive about holding riskier assets. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold gained ground as risk appetite waned.



China's Shanghai Composite index slid 3.90 points or 0.12 percent to 3,153.09 as the People's Bank of China refrained from adding cash into the system for a third straight session, underlining its tightening bias to deflate potential credit bubbles in the world's second-largest economy.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 28 points or 0.12 percent at 23,319 in late trade ahead of data expected to show that China's forex reserves have fallen for the seventh straight month.



Japanese shares lost ground as the yen strengthened against rivals and caution crept in ahead of a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump due this weekend.



The Nikkei average ended down 65.93 points or 0.35 percent at 18,910.78, a two-week low, while the broader Topix index closed 0.28 percent lower at 1,516.15, closing in the red for the first time in three days. Toyota Motor tumbled 2.3 percent after reporting a drop in quarterly operating profit.



Australian shares bucked the regional trend to end a tad higher as the country's central bank held interest rates steady at record low 1.5 percent, as expected, and a survey showed activity in Australia's construction sector contracted at a slower pace in January.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 6.30 points or 0.11 percent to 5,621.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 7.20 points or 0.13 percent higher at 5,672.60.



Miners closed broadly higher, with Fortescue Metals Group rising as much as 2.5 percent, even as iron ore prices stumbled. Gold minders Evolution, Regis, Northern Star and Newcrest climbed 3-4 percent to extend recent gains. Toll road developer Transurban Group soared 6.4 percent on reporting a 42 percent jump in first-half profit.



The big four banks fell between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent. Investment bank Macquarie Group dropped 1.4 percent after saying that full-year profit will be broadly in line with that of last financial year.



Oil & gas producer Santos fell 1.3 percent after oil futures suffered their largest single-day loss since mid-January on Monday, hit by a stronger dollar and data suggesting an increase in crude at the central U.S. storage hub.



Seoul shares drifted lower as investors remained concerned about Trump's anti-immigration and protectionism measures. The benchmark Kospi slipped 2.45 points or 0.12 percent to 2,075.21, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics closing 1.9 percent lower at 1,941,000 won. Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Naver climbed 2-3 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 27.33 points or 0.39 percent to 7,067.05. Sentiment was dampened after the quarterly survey of expectations done on behalf of the central bank showed inflation expectations are on the rise in the first quarter, adding to expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may hike interest rates when it meets for the first time this year on Thursday. Tower and Trade Me Group fell around 4 percent each.



Kathmandu Holdings rose over 1 percent after the adventure gear retailer said it expects to report a slight increase in profit for the first half of the year compared to the year-ago period.



India's Sensex was down 0.3 percent, snapping a four-session winning streak. Benchmark indexes in Indonesia and Malaysia were down about 0.2 percent each while Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.6 percent and the Taiwan Weighted gained 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell slightly as oil prices dropped, corporate earnings results proved to be a mixed bag and investors awaited further clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.



The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid about 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to snap a three-day winning streak.



