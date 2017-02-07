boon. With Apple Pay is Coming to Switzerland

MUNICH, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First f ully digitized mobile payment solution with Apple Pay is now a vailable for customers in Switzerland

Independent from any bank or telecom operator

As one of the leading payment service providers, Wirecard today is launching its mobile payment solution boon in Switzerland. After establishing the application in the UK and France, Switzerland is already the third market, where customers can benefit from boon with Apple Pay which is transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay that's fast and convenient.

boon is based upon a digital prepaid Mastercard, issued by Wirecard Card Solutions. The virtual credit card allows users to top-up their account via debit or credit card. The app enables smartphone payments at any NFC-capable point-of-sale terminal which accepts Mastercard Contactless payments. The app gives users the freedom of conducting payment transactions without cash or a bank card, with a transparent overview of the entire transaction process.

Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions at Wirecard, underlines: "Our intention is to offer an unparalleled mobile payment experience to even more users. By launching boon with Apple Pay in Switzerland we are taking another step forward, bringing mobile payment to the next level through enhanced user-friendly experiences, leveraged by innovative, safe technology."

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneï¬ts offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: http://www.apple.com/ch/apple-pay/

Find out more about boon: https://boonpayment.com/ch/

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end

infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the

Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

