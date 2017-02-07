After 15 years of continuous innovation, 10 industry firsts and approaching 1.5 million small cells shipped, ip.access extends its Viper portfolio into 2020 with focus on Cloud, Neutral Host, Presence, and IoT for service providers and enterprise partners.

ip.access, the small cells innovator since 2002, today announced that the company is opening up the enterprise and indoor access, analytics and IoT market with its patented approach to small cells for licensed spectrum. During this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ip.access will outline its Viper2020™ strategy for service providers and enterprise partners.

"Viper2020™ is another industry first from ip.access," said Malcolm Gordon, CEO. "After 15 years of small cell innovations, 10 industry firsts, and approaching 1.5 million small cells shipped, we now bring it all together with a flexible cloud and uniform access platform opening up new market opportunities with a rock-bottom TCO. Incorporating IoT access with regular voice and data provides the 100% coverage foundation on which key 2020 growth opportunities depend."

Viper2020™ is a flexible cloud platform for management of licensed spectrum, neutral host, IoT small cells and presenceSensors™ with support for multi-operator access, analytics and IoT connected devices. ip.access' Viper2020™ common platform lowers cost and complexity for service providers and enterprise partners alike.

Viper2020™ includes:

Cloud platform with virtualised gateways for secure access and routing of all traffic and analytics data between small cells, Wi-Fi access points, presenceSensors™ and service provider networks

Low cost and proven portfolio of 2G, 3G and 4G TDD/FDD indoor and outdoor small cells

Portfolio of neutral host 4G IoT small cells for enterprise and venue deployments

CBRS capable TDD small cells, ready for shared spectrum access in the US and beyond

presenceSensors™ for revenue generating analytics and services with and without core network access

With a portfolio of licensed and shared spectrum small cells, networks can be built out by service providers and third parties with one common management and access platform.

Malcolm Gordon continues, "We're excited about the journey ahead of us with our Viper2020™ platform and a growing portfolio of intelligent small cells. The value they liberate from licensed spectrum, beyond traditional voice and data, is a major source of growth for mobile operators and service providers in the future."

ip.access delivers best-in-class wireless solutions to maximise the value of radio and data spectrum with disruptive business models. ip.access has over 15 years of small cell innovations under its belt, 10 industry firsts and approaching 1.5 million small cells shipped with field proven hardware and complete platforms live in over 100 customers' networks around the world.

With its award-winning Viper™ multi-operator solution, ip.access is helping mobile operators, landlords, MVNOs, enterprises, service providers and integrators open up a host of new commercial opportunities for the provision of indoor cellular coverage. Viper™ combines several ip.access products and technologies into an enterprise-focused platform which dramatically simplifies, and reduces the cost of, small cell deployments.

ip.access' Presence service is the only field-proven solution specifically focused on driving carrier data monetisation strategies based on micro-location. Delivering critical data micro-proximity data across the broadest set of use cases within a flexible privacy and permissions framework, Presence has been selected as sole vendor for a number of global telco, financial services and retail customers.

With a strong track record of working with trusted partners on integrated solutions and services, ip.access unlocks spectrum value for customers globally.

