Frans Labuschagne to manage growth in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Entersekt today announced the appointment of Frans Labuschagne as country manager for the United Kingdom and Ireland. Labuschagne will head operations and manage business development in the region, which holds growing importance for the software company, the global category leader in push authentication and omni-channel security for financial services.

Frans Labuschagne: Country Manager UK Ireland, Entersekt

An accomplished enterprise software executive in the financial services and retail sectors, Labuschagne has spent over 15 years launching and maturing operations in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. His experience and relationship building ability put him in an excellent position to lead Entersekt's expansion in the British Isles. Here, as elsewhere, banks and other service providers want to protect their digital channels and satisfy regulatory obligations without sacrificing convenience. Entersekt's authentication and app security solutions help companies like Coutts, Investec, Old Mutual, and Swisscard achieve these goals while freeing their product development teams to reimagine banking for the mobile era.

"The online and mobile channels have become important differentiators for financial services and payments companies dealing with growing competition and a stream of new regulations like PSD2," said Labuschagne, introducing himself to the company. "One of the key barriers for a number of organizations I have worked with in the UK is securing digital interactions in a user-friendly way. There's a lot we can do to help them in this regard. Ultimately, though, it's the people and their commitment to innovation that excited me about joining Entersekt."

Labuschagne's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Entersekt, marking as it does 18 months of escalating growth in Europe and other territories. "With significant expansion in our European customer base and the mounting opportunities we see across the continent, now is the time to expand our regional footprint," said Claudius van der Meulen, Entersekt's European director. "Frans's experience and his capacity for building long-term partnerships promise to take us to the next level. I'm extremely pleased to have him join us across the Channel."

About Entersekt

Entersekt is an innovator in push-based authentication and app security. The company's one-of-a-kind approach harnesses the power of digital certificate technology with the convenience of mobile phones to provide financial services companies and their customers with full protection from online fraud. Built on open technologies for high availability, scalability, and simple integration, Entersekt's patented security products protect millions of devices and transactions daily, while complying with the world's most stringent regulatory guidelines. Enterprises across the globe look to Entersekt to strengthen the bond of trust they share with their customers, and to build on those relationships by introducing compelling, user-friendly new mobile and online services. For more information on Entersekt, visit www.entersekt.com.

