In the Queen's English, Alexa and Control4 can now turn off the flat with a simple voice command.

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL), a leading global provider of smart home solutions, today announces the Control4 Smart Home Skill for Amazon Alexa, the wildly-popular voice service that powers Amazon Echo and Echo Dot is now available in the UK. When coupled with a subscription to Control4's remote access software 4Sight, this new skill gives UK homeowners the ability to control thousands of devices on the Control4 system through simple and intuitive voice commands.

With the Control4 Smart Home Skill for Amazon Alexa, UK homeowners now have the ability to control thousands of devices on the Control4 system through simple and intuitive voice commands. (Photo: Business Wire)

Control4 works with more than 10,000 popular connected devices such as lighting, audio, video, security, and thermostats enabling whole-home control and automation by voice. Through this integration with Amazon Alexa, Control4 customers in the UK can now use voice to control individual devices such as lights and thermostats or to activate multi-device scenes that are pre-set for daily conveniences as well as set the mood, ambiance or simple expediencies.

With Control4 and Alexa, homeowners can issue natural voice commands such as "Alexa, turn on Cooking," and the programmed "cooking" scene will raise the lights in the kitchen, lower the shades, adjust the thermostat, and turn on the telly to a preset food channel all with a single voice command. Or, a verbal "Alexa, turn off flat" command can shut down the home turning off all of the lights, lowering the thermostat to night mode, and locking the doors.

Control4 was one of the first home automation platforms to combine smart home scenes with the convenience of the Alexa far-field voice recognition, coordinating connected devices throughout the home. Connecting an Alexa-enabled device within a Control4 home is simple and straightforward. A homeowner simply enables the Control4 Smart Home Skill inside the Alexa app, connects with Control4, discovers all of the devices connected to the system, and programmed scenes, and their home is ready for voice control. This new Alexa skill is now available through Amazon and requires a Control4 4Sight subscription (£79 yearly) and an Alexa-enabled device, such as Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, to use it. 4Sight enables homeowners to connect to Control4 cloud-based services, including remote access and control of their home on an iOS or Android mobile device from anywhere, receiving alerts from their smart home, and using the new Control4 Smart Home Skill for Amazon Alexa devices.

About Control4

Control4 [NASDAQ: CTRL] is a leading global provider of automation and networking systems for homes and businesses, offering personalized control of lighting, music, video, comfort, security, communications, and more into a unified smart home system that enhances the daily lives of its consumers. Control4 unlocks the potential of connected devices, making networks more robust, entertainment systems easier to use, homes more comfortable and energy efficient, and families more secure. Today, every home and business needs automation horsepower and a high-performance network to manage the increasing number of connected devices. The Control4 platform interoperates with more than 10,000 third-party consumer electronics products, ensuring an ever-expanding ecosystem of devices will work together. Control4 is now available in 91 countries. Leveraging a distribution channel that includes over 3,900 custom integrators, retailers, and distributors authorized to sell the full-line of Control4 products, with over 1,100 additional dealers and distributors that are authorized to sell our Pakedge branded networking solutions only, Control4 is delivering intelligent solutions for consumers, major consumer electronics companies, hotels, and businesses around the world.

