David Stileman joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CamberView Partners, LLC, the leading source of independent, investor-led advice for public companies on shareholder activism and investor engagement, is pleased to announce that David Stileman, a former Chairman, Americas of Standard Chartered Bankand a current Operating Partner at Corsair Capital LLP, a long-term investor in CamberView, has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor in Europe. David's role will focus on business development as CamberView expands its European operations.

"We are delighted to have David's guidance as we grow our business in Europe," said Abe M. Friedman, CEO of CamberView."CamberView's senior advisors are integral to how we help companies build and maintain successful relationships with their investors. David's insight and understanding of public companies and the challenges they face with their investors will be a true asset to the firm."

David worked for 28 years with Standard Chartered Bank in Asia, Europe and America. Originally joining the firm in 1984, he was appointed Chairman of Standard Chartered Asia in 1993 and became Chief Executive of Corporate Finance in 1994. From 1996 to early 2007, he was Group Head, Corporate Development, responsible for acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and stock exchange listings. From 2007 to 2011, he was Chief Executive Officer, Americas, responsible for all of the bank's businesses in the Americas. He subsequently became Chairman, Americas, responsible for supporting the bank's strategic development and client coverage.

David is an Operating Partner at Corsair Capital, one of the longest-standing private equity firms focused on the financial services industry, which made a long-term strategic investment in CamberView in September 2016. He serves on the Advisory Board of California-based high-growth business service private equity specialist FTV Capital and Philadelphia-based BizEquity. He is a Director of F&C Global Smaller Companies PLC and a Director of the BritishAmerican Business.

"I have been impressed by the team assembled by CamberView to help European companies navigate shareholder engagement and complex governance situations," David Stileman said. "I look forward to working to grow the firm's reach across Europe and helping companies understand the importance of engaging with their increasingly globalized investor base."

About CamberView Partners, LLC

CamberView Partners is the leading provider of independent, investor-led advice to public companies on how to successfully manage investor engagement, contested situations and complex and challenging corporate governance issues. We advise company executives and boards on a wide range of events including contested merger situations, hedge fund activism, director elections, compensation matters, difficult shareholder proposals,sustainabilityand more. CamberView helps its clients succeed with their investors by providing insight into the investor's perspective, explaining how investors will respond to the company's proposals, and creating successful proactive strategies for investor engagement.

Contact:

Eric Sumberg

+1.212.235.2910

eric.sumberg@camberview.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458626/CamberView_Partners_Logo.jpg