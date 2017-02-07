ICICI Securities and Saxo Bank Announce New Partnership

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ICICI Securities Ltd, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank and India's leading integrated financial services firm and Saxo Bank, the online multi-asset trading and investment specialist, today announce a strategic partnership to offer Saxo's trading and investment capabilities via a digital platform to Indian Investors.

The partnership will enable ICICI Securities' 4 million clients on ICICIdirect.com, India's leading investment portal, to diversify their investments outside of the Indian domestic market and access multi-asset investment opportunities, through an intuitive trading experience on the award-winning trading platform SaxoTraderGO.

With ever increasing globalization, diversification has become an important objective for all investors to spread risks and opportunity across geographic regions and asset classes as countries experience and behave differently at various points of the economic cycle. Investing in developed countries such as US, APAC and Europe, not only provide exposure to well-known international companies with stable income and growth, it also provides investors with the opportunity to capture short-term opportunities efficiently.

Commenting on the partnership, Kim Fournais, Co-Founder & CEO, Saxo Bank A/S said, "India is an incredibly important growth market with a growing number of investment professionals and a very tech-savvy population. ICICI Securities has established itself as one of the leading investment firms in India and will now be able to offer their clients access seamless to global capital markets. This partnership once again highlights our ongoing commitment to be a trading facilitator for banks and brokers around the world."

Ms Shilpa Kumar, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities Ltd said, "For almost two decades, ICICIdirect has been offering Indian investors the opportunity to invest and build their financial goals in a convenient and knowledgeable way. Through our partnership with Saxo Bank, we have now brought investment opportunities in Equity Markets, ETFs and Bond Markets across 24 countries to our customers at their fingertips. This we believe will help them to diversify their portfolio outside of India. I believe the partnership with Saxo Bank will help our clients leverage our combined strong knowledge and superior platforms and ensure they have access to the broadest set of global capital markets investment options."

SaxoTraderGO is the Saxo Bank's next generation platform built with Saxo's OpenAPI technology offering functionality across the entire trade cycle - from pre-trade to execution to post-trade services for Stocks, CFDs, Futures, Options, FX and Bonds. The platform further allows Saxo's global partners to integrate the trading and investment capabilities directly into their own applications and systems.

ICICIdirect.com, the financial investment portal from ICICI Securities is a market leader in online and offline financial product distribution. More than 4 million Indian investors take advantage of the award winning research and technology to invest in Indian equities.

About ICICI Securities Ltd: ICICI Securities Ltd, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector bank, is an integrated securities firm offering a wide range of services including investment banking, institutional broking, retail broking, private wealth management, and financial product distribution. ICICIdirect.com, the financial investment portal from ICICI Securities is a market leader in online and offline financial product distribution with over 4 million customers.

About Saxo Bank

Saxo Bank Group (Saxo) is a leading multi-asset trading and investment specialist, offering a complete set of investment and trading technologies, tools and strategies.

For almost 25 years, Saxo's mission has been to enable individuals and institutions by facilitating their access to professional investing and trading through technology and expertise.

As a fully licensed and regulated bank, Saxo enables its private clients to trade multiple asset classes across global financial markets from one single margin account and across multiple devices. Additionally, Saxo provides institutional clients such as banks and brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services and trading technology.

Saxo's award winning trading platforms are available in more than 20 languages and form the technology backbone of more than 100 financial institutions worldwide.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Saxo employs more than 1500 people in financial centres around the world including London, Singapore, Paris, Zurich, Dubai and Tokyo.