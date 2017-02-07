Advanced Logic Analytics (ALA),a provider of enterprise wide big data and finance analytics solutions for buy- and sell-side institutions and other financial firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Ellis as managing director.

Nick has more than 30 years of management experience in the IT industry and a proven track record in delivering business change. He has spent the last six years focusing on managing company start-ups, turnarounds and high growth businesses in the technology sector. Nick's career includes a number of senior management roles in the software, logistics, IT reseller and managed services sectors.

Commenting, CEO Pim Dale said: "With our strategic focus on offering big data analytics and emotional finance solutions to financial institutions across the sell side and buy side, Nick is the right person to lead our business through its stages of growth over the coming years. He has a proven track record of building businesses and we are delighted to welcome him to the executive team."

Previously, Nick founded SEZ Solutions Ltd, an IT business transformation company. The company was profitable from day one and continues to trade successfully today. His last transformation role was as VP Service and Solutions for the Systemax EMEA Technology Group. Nick worked with Systemax with the specific objective of growing the services revenue and introducing solutions-based business across EMEA. As a direct result, the company saw service revenue doubling over a two-and-a-half-year period, and solutions businesses being acquired in Holland and relocated to the UK.

Commenting, Nick said: "For Financial services, big data analytics is changing from technology that enables analysis of structured data towards capabilities that enable in-depth analysis of the ever-growing unstructured data. The industry needs to shift focus more to advanced analytic tools that help them to connect to massive amounts of structured and unstructured data to support optimised decisions."

Advanced Logic Analytics is a provider of big data and finance analytics solutions. Those solutions facilitate better business insight and decisionmaking by leveraging enterprisewide information assets and unlimited external data sources. The company's core analytics platform, OneLogic, allows financial firms to analyse and process massive amounts of structured and unstructured data in realtime and undertakes pre-emptive, descriptive, and predictive edge analytics augmented with behavioural and emotional analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005119/en/

Contacts:

Advanced Logic Analytics

Tina Snelling

tina.snelling@advancedlogicanalytics.com

+44 (0)203 893 7573